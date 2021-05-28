Cancel
Spencer, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Friday, May 28: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel

Spencer, IN
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel

(SPENCER, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spencer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bartholomew County in central Indiana South Central Morgan County in central Indiana Northern Brown County in south central Indiana Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana East Central Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Spencer, Hope, Morgantown, Gosport, Clifford, Stinesville, Beanblossom, Helmsburg, Spearsville, Lake Lemon, Taylorsville, McCormicks Creek State Park and Newbern. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.