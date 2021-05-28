Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherryville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cherryville

Posted by 
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cherryville: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville, NC
133
Followers
492
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherryville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cherryville, NCPosted by
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CHERRYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cherryville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.