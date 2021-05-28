Cancel
Mora, MN

Mora Daily Weather Forecast

Mora (MN) Weather Channel
Mora (MN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mora: Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night; Saturday, May 29: Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

Mora, MN
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MORA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mora, MN
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Mora

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mora: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;