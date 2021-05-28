Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

College Of Southern Idaho Summer Theater Camp Starts June 21

By Greg Jannetta
The College of Southern Idaho will be beginning a series of theater workshops geared toward young students wanting to learn, or improve on, acting or musical theater skills. Registration prices will increase after June 7, so taking care of fees earlier than later is recommended. Do you have a young...

98.3 The Snake

10 Things In Twin Falls Idaho That Feel Illegal To Do But Aren’t

Have you ever felt like you were doing something wrong even though it was perfectly acceptable? I swear I feel like everything I do is wrong sometimes. I have a list of a few things that feel illegal to do but totally aren't. 1. Taking multiple samples at Costco. When...
98.3 The Snake

Defying Modern Life, Idaho Defies Modern Culture and Praises God

Is Twin Falls a godly place? The chamber where Twin Falls County Commissioners gather certainly acknowledges Almighty God. The room has been renovated and guests are now no longer staring into the glare of the windows. The three Commissioners made a decision to honor God with the changes. “In God We Trust” is now displayed. It’s a direct outgrowth of the county’s reaffirmation of constitutional principles. The Bill of Rights acknowledges these liberties are granted from above and not by men. Therefore, men can’t take away your rights.
98.3 The Snake

Filer Fun Days and MV Dairy Days This Weekend in Southern Idaho

Another exciting and fun-filled weekend is prepped for us here in Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Mall parking lot is filled with carnival rides for the next week and two big events are happening in cities around Twin Falls. Magic Valley Dairy Days in Wendell has already begun and the Filer Fun Days event is Saturday.
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Cities Grew in 2020 According to Census

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More and more people continued to move to Idaho cities from 2019 to 2020 according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Idaho Department of Labor released some statistics that showed people continued to move from rural areas of the state to urban centers. The percentage of people living in Idaho cities grew nearly ten percent since 1980, about 70.5 percent live in cities now. Also, according to U.S. Census, Idaho had the fastest growing population in the country at 2.1 percent from 2019 to 2020. Some of the fastest growing cities in the Gem include Kuna, Post Falls, Eagle, and Middleton.
98.3 The Snake

Another Sign of a Housing Crisis in Twin Falls, ID

I’m not judging the guy in the picture. For all I know he may be waiting for a shop to open or was recently priced out of a home. This was just after 7 o’clock, Sunday morning. In a nice part of town. At first, I worried he might be dead. Then his left arm rose as if to swat at a fly. The temperature at sunrise was 55 degrees and is expected to top off at 100.. He must have been chilly early.
98.3 The Snake

Ross Falls Hit with Graffiti

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular scenic sight in the South Hills enjoyed by many because of its easy access was recently tagged with graffiti. Anyone who hiked up the short walk to Ross Falls found what appears to be spray painted graffiti on a nearby rock face near the waterfall.
98.3 The Snake

Out-of-state Visitors to Pay More at Select Idaho State Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
98.3 The Snake

7 Of The Biggest Culture Shocks When Moving To Twin Falls Idaho

I would like to consider myself an Idahoan but I know many people would still consider me an outsider. I came here from Nevada but Idaho is my home and in my heart. However, I won't say that when I moved here there wasn't some serious culture shock. Not bad things just different, things to get used to.
98.3 The Snake

Free Fishing Day: No Idaho License Needed Saturday June 12

The one day of the year where you won't need a license to fish Idaho waters is coming this weekend. Saturday, June 12, is Free Fishing Day in the state. It falls on the second Saturday of June annually. Idaho Fish and Game is touting the day as a great opportunity for those who don't know how to fish to learn how. No license will be required on Saturday to fish on Idaho waters.
98.3 The Snake

New Season Of ‘Alone’ Is Underway; Features An Idaho Survivalist

I absolutely love the reality show "Alone." We've been watching it since it started back in 2015, and the new season is underway on the History Channel. If you're not familiar with the show "Alone," I give you a quick rundown. Ten survivalists are dropped off at a pre-determined location chosen by the show's producers. The locations are remote, and each contestant is separated by miles of rugged wilderness. Each survivalist is allowed to bring 10 items with them, and whoever makes it the longest without radioing for rescue, wins $500,000.
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Beer Festival Returns; Adding VIP Experience

The Magic Valley Beer Festival will return this year at Twin Falls City Park with the addition of VIP tickets. This event is so much fun every year and if you like to attend, you may want to upgrade to the VIP experience. The general admission tickets are $30 a...
98.3 The Snake

The 6 Most Hated Intersections In Twin Falls Idaho

Driving in Twin Falls is becoming more and more of a pain in the rear. There are some intersections I avoid like the plague because they are just too ridiculous to try to navigate. I swear everyone hates these 6 intersection. 1. 5 Points At Blue Lakes. This intersection has...