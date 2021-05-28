CreativeMornings Fort Worth presents "Resilient"

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. With more than 20 years of well-rounded business experience, serving in leadership positions at the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Jubilee Theatre, TCU’s College of Fine Arts, and the Fort Worth Business Press as well as working for herself/freelance for several years, Katherine B. Ware has witnessed resilience in action, in herself and in others. She draws on a rich experiential context in her work to bridge the gap between creativity, commerce, and community.