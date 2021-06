In League of Legends: Wild Rift, Irelia is an Ionian warrior usually played in the Baron lane and possibly the Mid lane. Her kit features a high-skill floor and ceiling design, making her one of the hardest and most rewarding champions to master in the game. Moreover, her kit revolves around the use of marks, her passive, and her 1st ability Bladesurge to dance on the battlefield and destroy the enemy team one by one. In this Wild Rift guide, we’ll take an in-depth look at the best builds, runes, spells of Irelia along with tips and tricks to help you master her, let’s get into it!