Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomona, CA

After dangerous Pomona chase is called off, 3 suspects allegedly carrying guns are found and arrested

By City News Service
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were jailed in Pomona on Friday on gun and warrant violations after leading officers on a pursuit that was called off due to the erratic driving of the suspect. Police tried to stop a speeding driver about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Mission Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue, but the driver took off and a chase was initiated, according to Cpl. Paul Lucifora of the Pomona Police Department.

www.dailybulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
City
Ontario, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#San Antonio#Major Crimes Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
NBC Los Angeles

Man Detained in Palisades Fire May Have Set Other Fires Hours Earlier, Sources Say

The unnamed individual detained Sunday on suspicion of igniting the Palisades Fire Saturday is also suspected of setting four small brush fires near Topanga Canyon Boulevard Friday night, two law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team. The first four fires were reported to both LA City and LA County fire departments...
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
mynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Sheriff’s Department To Hold Active Shooter Training At Castaic Lake In Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.
Los Angeles, CAIdaho8.com

Arson suspect arrested in uncontrolled fire burning near Los Angeles

An arson suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for starting the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Southern California that began over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. The Palisades Fire has prompted ongoing evacuation orders and warnings in a zone about 20 miles west of downtown...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...