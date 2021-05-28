After dangerous Pomona chase is called off, 3 suspects allegedly carrying guns are found and arrested
Three men were jailed in Pomona on Friday on gun and warrant violations after leading officers on a pursuit that was called off due to the erratic driving of the suspect. Police tried to stop a speeding driver about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Mission Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue, but the driver took off and a chase was initiated, according to Cpl. Paul Lucifora of the Pomona Police Department.www.dailybulletin.com