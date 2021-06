The newest edition to the Porsche 911 family is here. The GT3 Touring Package takes everything you love about the amped-up 911 GT3 and wraps it in a slightly subdued package. That is, the visual punch is subdued, but the powertrain is exactly the same, and as such, so is the volume of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. And that creates a bizarre problem for all GT3 buyers in California who want to row their own gears.