Without the blitz: Eagles quarterbacks in general. You’d generally think that most quarterbacks would fare well when they’re not blitzed, but the caveat on such plays is that with four or fewer pass-rushers coming after you, you’re also going to have to deal with more defenders in coverage. That isn’t beneficial for some quarterbacks, and two of them played for the Eagles last season. Against four or fewer pass-rushers in 2020, Carson Wentz completed 188 of 328 passes for 2008 yards, 1,266 air yards, 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.