'It spreads fast': Recent outbreaks of norovirus reported in Utah long-term care facilities
PROVO — Health departments in Utah and Salt Lake counties confirmed recent outbreaks of norovirus or a similar gastrointestinal illness in several long-term care facilities. "We had some long-term care facilities that had large numbers," said Jennifer Hatfield, an epidemiology investigator and nurse with the Utah County Health Department. "That's the concern because it spreads so easily, it's highly infectious, when it gets into a congregate setting it spreads fast."www.ksl.com