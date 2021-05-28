Cancel
Utah State

'It spreads fast': Recent outbreaks of norovirus reported in Utah long-term care facilities

By KSL TV
ksl.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO — Health departments in Utah and Salt Lake counties confirmed recent outbreaks of norovirus or a similar gastrointestinal illness in several long-term care facilities. "We had some long-term care facilities that had large numbers," said Jennifer Hatfield, an epidemiology investigator and nurse with the Utah County Health Department. "That's the concern because it spreads so easily, it's highly infectious, when it gets into a congregate setting it spreads fast."

www.ksl.com
