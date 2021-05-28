Friday News, May 28th

Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Expected To Be Heavy – Law Enforcement Will Be Watching For Violators. (Le Mars) — Memorial Day Holiday Weekend traffic is expected to be heavy with many people taking the opportunity to visit their favorite lake, park, amusement center, or any other summer destination. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says law enforcement agencies from across the state will be watching the highways for violators. Vande Vegte says the Governor’s Safety Traffic Bureau is again launching the campaign of “Click-it or Ticket” reminding motorists to always buckle their seat belts.