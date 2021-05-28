Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makawao, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Makawao

Posted by 
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Friday, May 28: Isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

Makawao, HI
100
Followers
485
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Makawao, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarksburg, MDPosted by
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(CLARKSBURG, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clarksburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.