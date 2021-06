Brazil are well on their way to punching their ticket for the 2022 World Cup after yet another victory in qualifying on Friday, beating red-hot Ecuador 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Richarlison and Neymar. It was a match where the first half was pretty even, but the hosts' quality was on display in the second half with numerous good looks on goal and Neymar leading the way with his one goal and one assist.