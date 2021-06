CLEVELAND, Ohio -- AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber said he’s been dealing with the sore right shoulder that put him on the disabled list Monday for “a while.”. He couldn’t pinpoint the exact time his shoulder started hurting, but said it wasn’t caused by pitching too much in his first 14 starts of the season. Bieber, as of Tuesday, leads the big leagues in innings pitched at 90 2/3, pitches thrown at 1,475, strikeouts at 130 and batters faced at 383.