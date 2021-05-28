Cancel
Kermit, TX

Kermit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Friday, May 28: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(KERMIT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kermit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Kermit

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Tuesday, May 18: Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;