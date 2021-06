My Hero Academia has debuted the first collectible figures for the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! Not only is My Hero Academia's anime series back for its much anticipated fifth season, but the franchise will soon be launching its third feature film later in Japan this Summer. This new feature film will see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki working together with a huge league of pro heroes from around the world in order to take on a deadly terrorist group. But the main trio will be getting some big makeovers for the new film.