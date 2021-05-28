Cancel
My robotic work mate

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Christmas I bought myself a gift. It is the kind of gift men are always told not to buy their wife. My gift to me was the Roomba®3+. I must admit when these devices first hit the market, I thought they were more of a novelty or toy than functional household equipment. Although my sister had bought a Roomba soon after they came out, I remained a staunch holdout until I was faced with needing help with my household tasks. I became aware that many businesses or houses I visited had robotic sweepers, so I began my inquiries. Everyone had positive comments. They loved it. Soon, because of my research Amazon began to tease me continuously with iRobot® sales. It was the 60-day home trial, free shipping on orders and returns along with $200 savings that finally enticed me to make the purchase.

