Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood reveal what makes their 15-year marriage work

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are showing that at least one key to a long-lasting marriage is having a sense of humor. The two country stars, who celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December, are guest hosting Friday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dishing out some advice on how to sustain a long-term marriage.

www.today.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
John Legend
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopculture

Trisha Yearwood Opens up About Aging Gracefully

Trisha Yearwood has been in the music industry for over three decades, and as she's gotten older, she's learned to give herself some grace. In an interview with New Beauty, Yearwood was asked about aging in the public eye, and she admitted that she does "think about it a lot — especially when I look back and see pictures of myself when I was 28 and remember I wasn’t happy with how I looked."
CelebritiesPopculture

Trisha Yearwood Jokes That She Gave Matthew McConaughey His Big Break in Her 'Walkaway Joe' Video

Matthew McConaughey scored his first film role in 1993's Dazed and Confused, but before that, he played the titular character in the 1992 video for Trisha Yearwood's hit single, "Walkaway Joe." "I want to thank you because I've never had the chance to publicly thank yo u ... for being in the video for 'Walkaway Joe,'" Yearwood told McConaughey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week during an episode Yearwood was guest-hosting with husband Garth Brooks. "It's been almost 25, 30 years ago now!"
Relationshipsweisradio.com

Trisha Yearwood on being a “bonus mom” to Garth Brooks’ daughters: “They were a gift I didn’t know I needed”

When Trisha Yearwood married Garth Brooks, she became a “bonus mom” to three girls: Garth’s daughters Taylor, August and Allie, from his previous marriage to Sandy Mahl. In an interview with People, Trisha admits that at the beginning, she felt a little clueless about her new role since she’d never been a parent. “I never even really babysat!” the singer says.
Musicmyradiolink.com

Bits And Pieces: Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley & More!

Garth Brooks broke the entertainment record for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, in just one hour on Friday (June 11th). The concert is now sold out, with over 74,500 tickets sold. Garth's first concert at GEHA Field will take place on August 7th. Brad Paisley has released...
Celebritiesthenew93q.com

Matthew McConaughey Credits Trisha Yearwood For Life Changing Opportunity

It’s not often that you hear how an A-list actor became a big star. In this case, Trisha Yearwood is to thank for Matthew McConaughey’s massive success in the acting world. McConaughey said it himself to Trisha when she and Garth Brooks guest-hosted the Ellen Degeneres show Friday, May 28th. McConaughey was a guest on the show and the music video that he starred in “Walkaway Joe“ which was Trisha Yearwood’s 2nd single, was brought up. She said “I want to thank you because I’ve never had the chance to publicly thank you ... for being in the video for ‘Walkaway Joe.’ It’s been almost 25, 30 years ago now!” Matthew McConaughey said that he remembered it very well! Trisha Yearwood continued, “I always tell everybody that this was one of the first things that you did and that I basically gave you a career and now you’re way more famous than me.” You can see the entire interview below and the full music video for “Walkaway Joe.”
Musicwomansday.com

Garth Brooks Reveals the Real Reason He Walked Away From Country Music

Garth Brooks is having a good year so far. Apart from selling out stadiums for his 2021 tour, the Grammy-winning country artist recently received his rainbow ribbon at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington D.C. for his contributions to the arts. Reflecting on his early days trying to break...
MusicCMT

Trisha Yearwood Is Cooking Up Something for Her Musical Hero Linda Ronstadt

Yearwood previously was among those who paid tribute to Ronstadt during the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors. Trisha Yearwood has become as well known for her series of cookbooks and her Trisha’s Southern Kitchen program on the Food Network as she has for her music–her latest cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.
Entertainment995qyk.com

Garth Brooks Won’t Raise Ticket Prices To His Shows

Garth Brooks will be stepping on stage in less than a month on his stadium tour, which was shut down in 2020 due To COVID. Many things will be different as he goes back out on tour due to precautions with the tour and the fact that everyone will be vaccinated, but one thing will remain the same: the ticket prices.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Tells Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Incredible Story About Meeting Wife in a Club

Recently, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The pair did a great job hosting the talk show. In fact, it might have been one of the best episodes of the long-running series in years. Part of the greatness of the episode was the Zoom interview with Oscar-winner and potential Texas gubernatorial candidate Matthew McConaughey.