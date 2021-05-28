Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood reveal what makes their 15-year marriage work

It’s not often that you hear how an A-list actor became a big star. In this case, Trisha Yearwood is to thank for Matthew McConaughey’s massive success in the acting world. McConaughey said it himself to Trisha when she and Garth Brooks guest-hosted the Ellen Degeneres show Friday, May 28th. McConaughey was a guest on the show and the music video that he starred in “Walkaway Joe“ which was Trisha Yearwood’s 2nd single, was brought up. She said “I want to thank you because I’ve never had the chance to publicly thank you ... for being in the video for ‘Walkaway Joe.’ It’s been almost 25, 30 years ago now!” Matthew McConaughey said that he remembered it very well! Trisha Yearwood continued, “I always tell everybody that this was one of the first things that you did and that I basically gave you a career and now you’re way more famous than me.” You can see the entire interview below and the full music video for “Walkaway Joe.”