Jordan Mailata (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting battle brewing at left tackle. You’ve probably heard this a time or two, but it’s worth saying again. Variety is the spice of life. So is having the knowledge that you have options, but there’s a comfort that comes from certainties as well. They give us a feeling that everything is going to be okay. When the Philadelphia Eagles began preparing for the 2020 regular season, no one knew what to expect, but we, at least, knew who the linemen were (or so we thought).