Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stella Hopkins: Directing Sir Anthony was easy

By Celebretainment
Albia Newspapers
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Hopkins found it easy directing her husband Sir Anthony Hopkins in 'Elyse'. The Oscar-winning star played the lead role of therapist Dr. Philip Lewis in the indie drama that was written and directed by his wife and Stella admitted that it was straightforward as they "respected" each other's positions.

www.albianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestatler.com

The Father review: Anthony Hopkins is superb as a dementia-struck Lear

It was Larkin who warned that ‘life is first boredom, then fear’: ‘Whether or not we use it, it goes / And leaves what something hidden from us chose, / And age, and then the only end of age’. The Father does a brave thing, and faces the fear that can set in when ‘the only end of age’ masses in the corner of the eye. The film, which rightly won Anthony Hopkins an Oscar this year for best actor, is adapted from a fine play by the French writer Florian Zeller, who also directs. It feels like a play throughout; the slowly-winched drama takes place indoors, in well-appointed kitchens and drawing rooms, with windows overlooking unconvincing city streets.
CelebritiesEmpire

Empire Podcast #468: David Schwimmer & Nick Mohammed, Florian Zeller & Anthony Hopkins, John Krasinski

There are no fewer than five guests on this week's show as David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed stop by to talk about the second series of Intelligence, while Florian Zeller and Sir Anthony Hopkins put down their Oscars to tell us all about The Father (an interview during which Chris and Sir Anthony stage an impromptu Edge-off). And John Krasinski talks all things A Quiet Place Part II in a sneak look at our spoiler special interview. All that plus the usual move news and nonsense as Helen (who's in the driving seat while Chris spends the week lying on a beach earning 20%), James and Ben attempt to bring some chaos to the order of this week's films.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Even Veterans Like Anthony Hopkins Occasionally Fanboy Out On Marvel Sets, Admits Thor Actor Tom Hiddleston

When it comes to breakthrough roles, Tom Hiddleston becoming Loki was one of Marvel’s best castings. Not only did Hiddleston graduate from indie films to blockbusters overnight, but he got to work with Anthony Hopkins. But even a two-time Oscar winner can get starstruck while filming a Marvel epic. Hiddleston admitted even Hopkins and other veterans occasionally fanboy out on the Marvel sets.
Moviescinejosh.com

Chellam Sir Role Was Unplanned

The Family Man 2 web series is a huge hit. Having star studded personalities with the likes of Samantha Akkineni, Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, the show also gave limelight to actor Uday Mahesh, who played the role of Chellam Sir. Chellam Sir in the show had merely 15-minutes role, but...
Celebritiesmytalk1071.com

Anthony Hopkins assumed Chadwick Boseman had Oscar win in the bag

Anthony Hopkins went to bed early on the night of the Oscars as he really “didn’t expect” to win. The Welsh actor made headlines in April after he failed to show up either in person or virtually to the Academy Awards to collect the Best Actor gong he was awarded for his appearance in The Father.
Celebritiesnation.cymru

Anthony Hopkins reveals why he didn’t show up to receive his Oscar

Anthony Hopkins has revealed why he failed to show up to receive his Oscar – he didn’t think he had any chance of winning. Speaking on Lorraine on ITV , the Welsh actor explained he went to bed because was convinced the Best Actor gong would be awarded posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Designers & Collectionscrossroadstoday.com

Stella McCartney’s sustainable vow

Stella McCartney has vowed to “drive change” in the fashion industry to create a “cruelty-free society” for generations to come. The fashion designer and environmentalist was among those to sign Prince Charles’ Terra Carta Transition Coalitions for a sustainable future at the G7 Summit in Cornwall. She said: “My goal...
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Anthony David

Since appearing on the Atlanta music scene in the late 90s, Anthony David has becomea cult favorite. First as an India Arie collaborator and later as a solo act, David hasestablished himself not only as a performer but as a prolific songwriter and musician.In 2004, as he toured to promote his debut album, Three Cords and the Truth, hemesmerized concertgoers with the unique pairing of his voice and his signature acousticguitar. A second independent album, The Red Clay Chronicles (2006), was pivotal insecuring a deal with Universal Records and led to the release of Acey Ducey (2008),which produced a hit duet with India Arie and earned a Grammy nomination. Hisinternational star rising, David followed up Acey Ducey with As Above, So Below (2011),featuring Shawn Stockman and Phonte, plus a hit duet, 4Evermore, with Algebra. By therelease of Love Out Loud in 2012, David counted among his fan base President andFirst Lady Obama.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Admittedly Hated One Mayberry Character

The Andy Griffith show was so good that it remains one of the most popular classic TV shows. Most of that was due to the genius behind the scenes. The show employed some top-notch writers and directors. They laid the groundwork for the show. Then, everything filtered through Andy. He added his voice to the series.
PetsKHQ Right Now

Stella McCartney calls for end to fur trade with protest

Stella McCartney has called for an end to the fur trade. The 49-year-old fashion designer, animal rights activist and environmentalist has insisted it's her "life mission" to give her industry "a conscience" when it comes to the materials they choose to use and how they source them. Sir Paul McCartney's...
Entertainmenttrinitywallstreet.org

Comfort at One: Ave Maria Stella

Today for Comfort at One, hear Jonathan Woody’s stunning Ave Maria Stella performed by members of The Choir of Trinity Wall Street. Trinity's Associate Director of Music Melissa Attebury leads in this stirring rendition that also features Sonya Headlam, Elizabeth Bates, David Vanderwal, and Clifton Massey.
BusinessWorld Screen News

Jetpack Picks Up Stella & the Starlets

Jetpack Distribution has taken on the global rights for the new CGI animated series Stella & the Starlets and is actively looking for presales or co-production partners. Stella & the Starlets tells the story of a little girl who has the power to call on four eco-heroes who embody the elements of the universe: earth, air, fire and water. As the guardian of Skyhollow, she’s on a mission to safeguard the environment of her planet, keeping it forever safe for future generations.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Cruel Summer, Kyle Cries, Tara Sells Ashland’s Secrets

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Summer Newman (Hunter King) is cruel to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Completely heartbroken, Kyle breaks down and cries. Summer shows no mercy but it’s to protect the father/son relationship. Plus, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) sells Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) most guarded secrets to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
Worldsingletrackworld.com

Summer Solstice with Mike Hopkins

The Scottish Bothy Bible – The complete guide to Scotland’s bothies. This is an awesome resource if you are planning on exploring Scotland, or need a little inspiration. Bothys are remote mountain huts, generally free to use, and the ideal overnight…. In association with Canyon Bikes UK This is not...
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

“Waiting For The Weekend” sir Was

Sir Was AKA: Joel Wästberg has shared their new single “Waiting For The Weekend.” The track is off her new LP Let The Morning Come, out via Memphis Industries on October 15, 2021. Alongside news of the album, sir Was has announced a show at Chats Palace, London on October 21, 2021.
Moviesthebharatexpressnews.com

Back: when an emotional Anil Kapoor touched Sir Anthony Hopkins’ feet as he received the SAG Award for “Slumdog Millionaire”

At the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held in 2009, Slumdog Millionaire won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. The award was presented by Sir Anthony Hopkins and received by Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto on behalf of Rubina Ali, Tanay Hemant Chheda, Ashutosh Lobo Gajiwala, Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar, Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar and Madhur Mittal.