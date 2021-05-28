Stella Hopkins: Directing Sir Anthony was easy

It was Larkin who warned that ‘life is first boredom, then fear’: ‘Whether or not we use it, it goes / And leaves what something hidden from us chose, / And age, and then the only end of age’. The Father does a brave thing, and faces the fear that can set in when ‘the only end of age’ masses in the corner of the eye. The film, which rightly won Anthony Hopkins an Oscar this year for best actor, is adapted from a fine play by the French writer Florian Zeller, who also directs. It feels like a play throughout; the slowly-winched drama takes place indoors, in well-appointed kitchens and drawing rooms, with windows overlooking unconvincing city streets.