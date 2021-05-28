Cancel
Northfield Center Township, OH

Nordonia Hills schools plan for five day week for new school year

mytownneo.com
 18 days ago

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- As of now, students with the Nordonia Hills City Schools will all go back to school five days a week in the new school year. In addition, masks "will be permitted but not required of students or staff," said Superintendent Joe Clark in a Tuesday message to district families. Also, while the district will maintain its Digital Knights program for its sixth through 12th grades, it will not offer a virtual option otherwise.

www.mytownneo.com
