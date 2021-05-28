Cancel
Twinsburg, OH

Popular retired Twinsburg CERT canine, Chogan, dies

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWINSBURG -- Chogan, Twinsburg's recently retired Community Emergency Response Team canine, died May 15. The black German shepherd, who had been a common sight around Twinsburg, retired in July 2020 after seven years of service. James Zammikiel, Chogan's handler, said that the canine had developed arthritis in his front shoulders and spine, but "decided the growth on his jaw was the final sign that it was time for his last trip to the vet."

