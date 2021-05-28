Stella Hopkins: Directing Sir Anthony was easy

Since appearing on the Atlanta music scene in the late 90s, Anthony David has becomea cult favorite. First as an India Arie collaborator and later as a solo act, David hasestablished himself not only as a performer but as a prolific songwriter and musician.In 2004, as he toured to promote his debut album, Three Cords and the Truth, hemesmerized concertgoers with the unique pairing of his voice and his signature acousticguitar. A second independent album, The Red Clay Chronicles (2006), was pivotal insecuring a deal with Universal Records and led to the release of Acey Ducey (2008),which produced a hit duet with India Arie and earned a Grammy nomination. Hisinternational star rising, David followed up Acey Ducey with As Above, So Below (2011),featuring Shawn Stockman and Phonte, plus a hit duet, 4Evermore, with Algebra. By therelease of Love Out Loud in 2012, David counted among his fan base President andFirst Lady Obama.