Now that Black Widow is available to pre-order on Disney+, a landing page has revealed when you'll be able to watch the movie...without having to pay $29.99 for the privilege!. That's the "Premier Access" price, of course, and still quite a bit cheaper than how much it costs for an entire family to go to the theater. We'd heard that Disney was planning to release movies digitally 90 days after their initial debuts, and with a Disney+ debut for Black Widow officially set for October 6, it seems the studio is sticking with that.