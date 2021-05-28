Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Western Loudoun BNI Group Forms

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 19 days ago

A Business Networking International group has formed in western Loudoun County, planning a June 15 launch. With more than 20 members, across multiple business disciplines, BNI Defenders expects to have roughly 30 members prior to its official launch. The group is comprised of former first responders, ex/retired military and frontline healthcare workers and allies or those that have family members that have served in that capacity. Alex Bracke, a former law enforcement officer and owner of the Valor Group of Pearson Smith Realty, is the organization’s president.

loudounnow.com
