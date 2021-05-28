Roberts students design artistic food creations - with toilet paper
You know you are on the end side of a pandemic when you can create sculptures from toilet paper. This past semester, Roberts Middle School 6th and 7th grade students in Amber Hamilton’s Visual Art class have been learning about sculpture and 3-D forms through fake food creation. The students discussed and viewed the art of professional food sculptures that are hired for restaurants, advertisements and film before diving into their own creations.www.mytownneo.com