Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Roberts students design artistic food creations - with toilet paper

mytownneo.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know you are on the end side of a pandemic when you can create sculptures from toilet paper. This past semester, Roberts Middle School 6th and 7th grade students in Amber Hamilton’s Visual Art class have been learning about sculpture and 3-D forms through fake food creation. The students discussed and viewed the art of professional food sculptures that are hired for restaurants, advertisements and film before diving into their own creations.

www.mytownneo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Paper#Restaurants#Roberts Middle School#Amber Hamilton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
DesignRecycled Crafts

Check Out These Artist Designed Puzzles

We were recently sent a 300 piece puzzle from Werkshoppe to review and it came in a moderately sized cylinder tub (see below), and contained a nice little pamphlet that thanked you for buying the product and a bit of information. There was a picture of the completed puzzle so...
Boylston, MAYourArlington

Artists, Minuteman student weld collaboration in Boylston

Minuteman High School is renowned for finding imaginative ways for students to put their newly acquired technical skills to use outside the classroom. This practice helps to reinforce what they are learning. It also gives the students a genuine sense of achievement and a deeper appreciation of the practical, real-world applications of their technical abilities.
Designdesignboom.com

stacked paper and historical buildings inform the design of an art gallery in göttingen, germany

Realized by atelier ST in collaboration with gesellschaft von architekten, ‘kunsthaus göttingen’ is a recently completed art gallery in the german town of göttingen. the five story building exhibits international and local artwork with a focus on photography, new media and works on paper. for its design, the team strikes a delicate balance between enlivening a new arts district while respecting the centuries-old architecture of göttingen’s old town.
NFLhngnews.com

Packers invite student artists to submit work

The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fifth annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners earning the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, a trip to a Packers home game and a donation for their school. The...
NFLthebrillionnews.com

Packers looking for student artists for contest

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the Fifth Annual Packers Student Art Contest. There will be three grand prize winners who will earn the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, tickets to a Packers home game and a $5,000 donation to their school art program.
EducationThe Citizen Online

Rollercoaster creation thrills Inman students

The Inman Eagles like to spread their wings and learn in unique ways, and all 4th graders got to do just that for a special STEAM activity. The classes of Samantha Jones and Angie McMillan took the topic of “Force and Motion” and turned it on its head, building rollercoaster tracks as a hands-on way to demonstrate their mastery.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Local students seek close encounters of the artistic kind

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana's Painting With A Twist teaches painting to students by offering them sessions with knowledgeable instructors and leading them through a painting session representing difficulty levels all along the spectrum. Saturday night's session aspired for something a little higher, along with art knowledge. Instructor Rebecca Clark was using the subject of "alien abduction" to have something fun while learning to paint a night vista.
Port Washington, WIozaukeepress.com

Gallery 224 in Port opens, paper artist featured

Gallery 224 in downtown Port Washington is now open to the public. The gallery at 303 N. Franklin St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. June’s featured artist is paper artist Tori Tasch, whose exhibit concentrates on her work during the past year with the ArtServancy project at Schoofs Preserve in the Town of Erin.
North Miami, FLmiamitimesonline.com

Open call for artists to submit proposed designs

The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is calling on artists to submit original designs for two public space projects by June 30. The winning design for an outdoor sculpture gallery along the medians of Pioneer Boulevard, entitled “Pioneer Frontiers,” pays $25,000. North Miami is seeking a vibrant series of...
Designtheartofeducation.edu

10 Fantastic Fiber Artists Your Students Will Love

There is no denying that work with string, yarn, ribbons, and fabric is highly engaging for students. The process of creating is one layer of learning. Connecting as we share about people we know who knit and sew and responding to the work of fiber artists are others. As Amber...
Chandler, AZchandleraz.gov

Regional Artist Designs ‘Chandler Bench’ for Center for the Arts

Who says public art can’t be functional? Not Cassius Castings, a California concrete company by artist Thomas Musca that designs custom s eating to be both beautiful and useful. The Chandler Center for the Arts recently commissioned Cassius Castings to create its latest public art project for visitors: 10 custom benches, designed to pay homage to the Center, the City and the State of Arizona.
SocietyPosted by
WWD

Design-minded Companies Come Together to Create Opportunities for Black Designers and Students

Nineteen interdisciplinary design companies and leaders in the field have banded together to launch an initiative to create a more diverse community and offer opportunities. Kickstarted by the Herman Miller Group and codeveloped by the company’s senior vice president of strategic projects Mary Stevens and Caroline Baumann, the former director of the Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Museum, the Diversity in Design Collaborative aims to accomplish just what its name suggests — tackling systemic issues around diversity in the design industry. Having joined forces with Stevens a year ago to develop the plan, Baumann admired that Stevens was focused on making change. Collectively, the group is “united by design, the common belief of design’s power to change and the critical role that diversity plays in creating innovation and strong business for the future,” Baumann said. “It’s an incredible group and everyone is just rolling up their sleeves, working really hard” and is intent on driving cultural change.
Turlock, CAcbslocal.com

Artist and Designer Kat Nicole Joins Us!

A Turlock artist is gaining quite a following with her calligraphy, digital art, and personalized items! Katelyn Hardman (aka "Kat Nicole") joins Tina to show us her beautiful, creative work!