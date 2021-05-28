Cancel
Snow Hill, NC

Weather Forecast For Snow Hill

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Snow Hill: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Snow Hill

(SNOW HILL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Snow Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!