Jamestown, NC

Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night; Monday, May 31: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Jamestown, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.