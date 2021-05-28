Weather Forecast For Houlton
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Friday, May 28: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Monday, May 31: Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com