Houlton, ME

Weather Forecast For Houlton

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Friday, May 28: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Monday, May 31: Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HOULTON, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houlton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Houlton's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Rain Showers;
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Easton, or 10 miles south of Fort Fairfield, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Easton, Bridgewater, Blaine and Westfield. This includes US Highway 1 between Bridgewater and Mars Hill.