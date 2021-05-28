Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mabelvale, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Mabelvale

Posted by 
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mabelvale: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Mabelvale, AR
107
Followers
496
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mabelvale, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pulaski County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, the public reported high water in area creeks across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional light to moderate rain will continue over the next few hours. * Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Perry, Adona, Houston, Williams Junction, Jessieville, Wye Mountain, Little Italy, Roland in Pulaski County, Bigelow, Casa, Aplin, Fourche, Antioch in Perry County, Long Mountain, Reform, Deberrie, Thornburg and Cherry Hill in Perry County.