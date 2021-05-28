Cancel
Pelzer, SC

Pelzer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Pelzer: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

