Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, NC

Pikeville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PIKEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville, NC
118
Followers
481
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pikeville, NCPosted by
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Pikeville forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Pikeville, NCPosted by
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Pikeville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;