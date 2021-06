As Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins was about to begin, there was a roar, followed by a series of chants, followed by another roar that was eerily familiar. I grew up about 3 miles from the Nassau Coliseum. I started going to Islander games when I was 10. That roar. That echo of the Barn is second to none, at least for a few more days.