Hundreds of peopled have been forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires have tore through tens of thousands of acres in Arizona in recent days. Footage and images of swathes of Arizona on fire continue to emerge after the blazes tore through almost 90,000 acres as of Monday, according to analysis by The New York Times.Roughly 41,000 acres have burned in the Telegraph fire, which approached the town of Top-of-the-World, about 70 miles east of Phoenix, after it began on Friday.A second blaze, known as the Mescal fire, started burning on Thursday last week — amid high winds and dry...