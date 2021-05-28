Cancel
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Friday has sun for Ocean Isle Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

Ocean Isle Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocean Isle Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Ocean Isle Beach (NC) Weather Channel

Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Get weather-ready — Ocean Isle Beach’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ocean Isle Beach: Wednesday, May 19: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.