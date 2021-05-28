Cancel
Oxford, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

Posted by 
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Oxford: Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Oxford, FL
Saturday has sun for Oxford — 3 ways to make the most of it

(OXFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Oxford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oxford: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;