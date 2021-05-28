Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Missing San Antonio man believed to be in 'imminent danger'

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Police issued a CLEAR Alert early Thursday morning and are still in search of a missing San Antonio man who they believe is in imminent danger. Jimmie Jackson, 39, is still missing according to DPS. He was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday near Huebner Road and Emerald Hill Drive. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's 6 foot tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes with a red face mask. If you have seen him, call San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

foxsanantonio.com
