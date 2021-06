It seemed time to shop for fun summer clothes, and it wasn’t just me. Everyone in the office was shopping for, nay, craving bold summer dresses – think pool parties, outdoor brunches, date nights, and even some “resort looks”. Is the year of dressing boring coming to an end? Am I ready to wear fitted clothes? I DON’T KNOW, but the colorful dresses that I am showing here are very easy to wear, forgiving, low-maintenance, and FUN. I tried on way more that were either too “much” or too tight. These were just right and totally wearable. So if you are in the market for some cute, bold colorful summer dresses here are some I can recommend. And a huge thanks to my friends Annie And Derik who own the Reckless Unicorn for letting me shoot in their epic backyard.