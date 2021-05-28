Cancel
Courrèges Leads Newcomers on Paris Men's Week Calendar

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
 18 days ago
PARIS — Courrèges is marking its return to men’s collections, joining the official calendar of the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear. Under new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice, the brand will present a dedicated men’s collection alongside women’s resort looks in a show without guests, due to be unveiled online on June 23 at 2:30 p.m. CET. Di Felice presented his debut collection for the house in a similar format in March.

