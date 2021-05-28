Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Transgender Sports Ban Passed By Louisiana House, Governor Edwards Expected to Veto

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams in Louisiana schools. The measure would apply to K-12 schools and colleges. The bill now heads to the desk of Governor John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto the bill.

mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Transgender Sports Ban#The Louisiana House#Franklinton#Senate#Republican#Legislatures#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan state House passes vaccine passport ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans and some Democrats in the Michigan House have passed a bill that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them. The bill’s wording says it would ban vaccine passports or any...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passes House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passed the House 59-31 Thursday and will go back to the Senate for final consideration. Senators will need to decide if they concur with a House amendment changing the birthdate for when children...
Minoritiestennesseestar.com

Defiant DeSantis Signs Bill That Bans Transgender Girls from Girls Sports

A defiant Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday signed a bill that bans transgender girls – biological boys – from competing in girls sports. “At a bill signing event at the Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, DeSantis touted the ban as a way to protect the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports,” Tampa Bay Times reported, describing the bill as “controversial.”
Minoritiesnewsontheneck.com

'This is a proxy war': Activist slams anti-transgender sports ban

Florida became the eighth state to ban transgender girls and women in public secondary schools and colleges from participating on girls' and women's sports teams after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the restrictive measure into law. CNN's Victor Blackwell discusses the legislation with transgender rights activist Veronica Ivy.
Lawcannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Legalization Bills Died In Three States This Week As Others Move Forward

Lawmakers in states across the country are taking up marijuana reform measures this year after a November election in which voters passed every state-level drug reform initiative put before them. But in three states—Maryland, Hawaii and Wyoming, bills to end cannabis prohibition this year have died in recent days as key legislative deadlines passed. Advocates said the failure of lawmakers in Hawaii, Maryland and Wyoming to move forward on the proposals means the harms of criminalization will continue to fall disproportionately on Black and brown communities in those states for at least another year, even as a majority of voters support legalization. “We will continue to see racially disproportionate enforcement throughout our state,” Luke Jones, director of Maryland NORML, told Marijuana Moment, “resulting in tens-of-thousands of avoidable police encounters and more arrest records we will pay to expunge next year.” Lawmakers in other states, meanwhile, including New York, Kansas, North Dakota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Delaware and others, are still pursuing some form of cannabis reform this year. And in Virginia, the legislature last month sent a legalization bill to the governor’s desk. Broader drug reform efforts also got underway this year in California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Washington State and Virginia, where lawmakers have introduced a variety of bills during the 2021 session—some dealing with psychedelics but others that call for comprehensive decriminalization. At the national level, meanwhile, lawmakers recently reintroduced a proposal to allow state-legal marijuana businesses access to banking services, with legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition expected to be introduced soon. For now, here’s a look at the recent death of legalization bills in three states. Maryland Two separate marijuana legalization bills in Maryland expired this week, one backed by top leaders in the state Senate and a competing measure introduced by Del. Jazz Lewis (D) in the House.…
Minoritiesusf.edu

LGBTQ Advocates Condemn DeSantis Over Signing Of Transgender Athlete Sports Ban

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign says the organization plans to challenge the law that would force transgender women and girls to play on male sports teams. LGBTQ advocates are criticizing Governor Ron DeSantis's decision to sign into law a bill that bans transgender women and girls from competing on female school sports teams. The signing comes on the first day of Pride Month.
PoliticsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Head Of Louisiana Gaming Board’s Statement On Resignation

The Associated Press has reported that the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has sent his resignation to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. The resignation is effective today. Mike Noel has delivered his resignation before an upcoming Louisiana Senate hearing to confirm him to that position. Reports indicate that...
Income TaxBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Governor wrong to veto bill addressing housing crisis

Montana is currently experiencing a housing crisis. Since 2002, the price of homes has been rising significantly faster than median household income, causing many Montanans to be priced out of the housing market and struggle financially. The lack of affordable homes is not only hurting residents, but also hindering Montana’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
Electionsbizmagsb.com

Edwards vetoes ban on private election funding

Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed House Bill 20, which sought to prevent Louisiana and local officials from using private funds to pay for election expenses. Edwards vetoed a similar bill last year. Edwards’ office said the ban “is not necessary to protect the integrity of the election process,” adding...
Congress & CourtsWDTV

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is opening the door to supporting a voting rights bill. The West Virginia Democrat is offering up an extensive list of proposed changes to the legislation ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate later this month. The Democrats’ bill would bring about the...
Florida Statepapermag.com

Florida Governor Bans Trans Girls From Sports

We're only two days into Pride month and Republican lawmakers are actively stripping the annual LGBTQ+ celebration of its rainbow colors. Specifically for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, June 1st saw him legalize discrimination against trans youth and now June 2nd has brought about his denying mental healthcare funding for survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre.
Healthkhn.org

North Carolina Advances Abortion Ban; Governor Likely To Veto

The bill, which bans the procedure based on race, sex or a Down syndrome diagnosis, may be vetoed when it reaches the governor's desk. Rising flu in Texas, dog attacks on mail deliverers and Louisiana ending jobless benefits are also in the news. North Carolina senators approved a bill on...
MinoritiesAnchorage Press

Voting rights: It's 'racist' to not let Democrats cheat

Why aren't Republicans screaming from the rooftops about the Democrats' plans to change voting rules to give themselves an advantage?. Their sleazy election bills, HR 1, the "For the People Act," and HR 4, the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," are intended to help Democrats win majorities in both houses of Congress, at which point they will ignore Republicans entirely, end the filibuster, and pass everything in AOC's Dream Journal -- amnesty, gun control, a wealth tax, and a rainbows and unicorns energy bill.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Exciting New Bill Aims to Give Louisiana 2 Beloved State Songs

Why have one when two is twice as nice? That seems to be the piece of wisdom that applies to the situation surrounding the state song of Louisiana. Before I continue the story of how we might soon be doubling up on the musical theme(s) that define our state - do you know what the current state song is? As it stands right now, the 1970 tune penned by Doralice Fontane “Give Me Louisiana,” holds that honor.
Louisiana Statemarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

The governor of Louisiana on Tuesday signed a bill to decriminalize marijuana possession. “This is not a decision I took lightly,” Gov. John Bell Edwards (D) said in a statement. “In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly.”
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Governor Lifts All State Pandemic Restrictions

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has lifted all pandemic restrictions after the state surpassed its 80 percent COVID vaccination goal. On April 6, the Republican announced a plan called Vermont Forward that laid out goals to fully reopen the state by July 4. On May 21, the governor said the goals in the plan were being met faster than anticipated and he challenged state residents to meet an 80 percent vaccination rate. If that goal was met Scott promised to lift all restrictions on that day. On Monday Governor Scott announced the state had reached the goal.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon Gov. Brown signs gun storage requirements into law

Bill takes effect Sept. 26 unless opponents muster signatures to qualify it for a statewide election.Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill that sets storage requirements for firearms and bans holders of concealed-handgun licenses from bringing them into the Oregon Capitol and Portland International Airport passenger terminal. "Today, I am signing Senate Bill 554 with the hope that we can take another step forward to help spare more Oregon families from the grief of losing a loved one to gun violence," Brown said in a tweet announcing the signing on Tuesday, June 1. Paul Kemp was the brother-in-law of Steve...