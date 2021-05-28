Final Four Preview & TV Listing: Boston College vs. UNC

Matchup: #4 Boston College (15-3) vs North Carolina (20-0) - NCAA Tournament Final Four

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA championship game

Location: Towson, MD

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - May 28th

Television/Stream: The game will be televised live on ESPNU.

If your cable or streaming provider gets the ESPN family of networks, you can stream the game via WatchESPN.com.

Series History: The Eagles are 5-18 all time against UNC but have traded wins over the last seven meetings. BC’s last win against UNC came in 2019 in the exact same situation. In Baltimore during the National Semifinal, the Eagles beat the Tar Heels, 15-14 in overtime to make the national title game

Statistical Comparison

Boston College Coming In: Acacia Walker-Weinstein's squad has been rolling through the tournament with dominating wins over Fairfield, Temple and Notre Dame. Charlotte North has been one of, if not, the best players in the country, holding BC records for most goals in a season, and twice breaking the NCAA record for goals in a tournament game. But it's important to note that this team is very well rounded, and get scoring from multiple players. The Eagles average 17 goals a game, best in the ACC and third in the country.

North Carolina Coming In: The Tar Heels are ranked the best team in the country for a reason. They also have a Tewaaraton finalist in Jamie Ortega, who scored 81 goals and 26 assists this season, while fellow All-American Katie Hoeg has 35 goals and 70 assists this year. But what makes UNC really stand out, and what stymied Boston College the last time they played, is their defense. The Tar Heels have only allowed an average of 6.35 goals per game, and have a Tewaaraton finalist, Taylor Moreno between the pipes.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com