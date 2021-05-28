Peter Gabriel Remixes 'Biko' for Amnesty International's 60th Anniversary

“Clearly, we were on a boat that desperately needed to be rocked,” Helen Kelley can be heard saying in “Rebel Hearts,” one of the many who had come to Los Angeles to serve a higher calling at the Immaculate Heart College in the heart of Hollywood during the 1950s. While you could say that all of the Sisters there had come to save themselves, some were more concerned with their life on earth than what the afterlife might bring, uninterested in marriage either because it wasn’t appealing or in the cards because of their sexuality and finding that they could take cover from the societal pressure of finding a husband under a nun’s habit. When generally thought of in flocks, it is remarkable to learn in Pedro Kos’ passionate documentary about the school for nuns that it was made up of such independently-minded women, yet when it counted, they embraced a religion of their own making, collectively protesting the inherent misogyny in Church dictates and an expectation to serve as essentially unpaid labor and fighting to reform the institution from within.