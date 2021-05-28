Cancel
Peter Gabriel Remixes 'Biko' for Amnesty International's 60th Anniversary

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
Register Citizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmnesty International celebrates its 60th anniversary today by releasing a new visual titled “Freedom Flight 60.” Narrated by Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland”) and musician Angelique Kidjo, the film was shot entirely by drones and features landmarks and personalities from throughout Amnesty’s history and around the globe. “Freedom Flight” is soundtracked by a remastered version of “Biko” by Peter Gabriel (pictured above in 1986), himself an Amnesty International Ambassador.

