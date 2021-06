Despite his characters enduring all kinds of ridiculous situations and performing insane feats of heroism, Dwayne Johnson has never played a comic book superhuman. That will change with Black Adam, though, which will see Johnson bringing the titular villain/antihero to life. The project has had a long road towards its shoot, hampered by The Rock’s busy filming schedule, various conflicts within Warner Bros. and COVID-19. But finally, all complications are in the past and the movie is underway.