Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is aware that he needs to improve in pass protection this season, according to offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan was emphatic in his praise for Mixon, stating that he "doesn't want Mixon to leave the field" and that Mixon "should be on the field every down". However, to get to that point, Callahan said Mixon has to improve pass protection-wise. Head coach Zac Taylor added that having Mixon on the field "makes us better, but that the same time, you don't need him on the field for 75 snaps a game."