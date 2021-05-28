Hondo Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hondo: Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly Cloudy; Monday, May 31: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;