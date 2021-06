So, you are on the market to buy a second-hand crossover and you are looking at the offerings. The Ford Escape 2013 model looks to be on the top of your picks. But you should be also aware that the 2013 Ford Escape Problems list is long. This fact is probably a big turn-off to many potential buyers from purchasing the car. But you shouldn’t worry. We are going to elaborate on all the strengths and weaknesses this model has.