Harvesting your crypto losses during a dip generates greater tax savings than hodling, says a crypto tax expert. Crypto tax-loss harvesting is the selling of cryptocurrency assets that are in loss positions to offset capital gains. Since every sale or trade of an appreciated asset triggers a taxable capital gain, many crypto traders find themselves owing a rather large sum of money in taxes at the end of the year. These taxable capital gains can be offset with strategic capital losses, which is exactly what tax-loss harvesting does.