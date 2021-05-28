Cancel
Bessemer City, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bessemer City

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Bessemer City: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City, NC
