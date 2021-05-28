Cancel
Pass Christian, MS

Pass Christian Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pass Christian: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Pass Christian, MS
Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Pass Christian

(PASS CHRISTIAN, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pass Christian. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.