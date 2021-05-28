Sneads Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sneads Ferry: Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;